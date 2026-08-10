Angola: 2026 World Jiu-Jitsu Championship - Angola Takes Bronze

9 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola finished in the 2nd position in the overall team medal table for individual events at the 2026 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, which concluded on Sunday (09) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

According to a statement from the Angolan Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the Angolan delegation won seven medals, comprising one gold, one silver, and five bronze.

The Angolan team finished just behind Mongolia, which won 10 medals.

The document states that the performance of the Angolan national team demonstrates the growth and establishment of Angolan Jiu-Jitsu on the international stage, the result of the hard work, dedication, discipline, and team spirit of the entire delegation.

Angola's results:

2nd place - Team classification

Elisa François - Gold

William Braulio - Silver

Heliane Caio - Bronze

Kayron Cardoso - Bronze

Domingos Tulumba - Bronze

Hello Caio - Bronze

Erik Rodrigo - Bronze

Total: 7 individual medals

WR/CF/jmc

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