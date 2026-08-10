Angola: Benguela Team Dominates Nossa Senhora Do Monte Cycling Grand Prix

Lubango — Cyclists from Benguela Province dominated, on Saturday (08), the 90-km road race of the "Nossa Senhora do Monte/2026" Grand Prix in Lubango, taking the top spots in various categories.

Dário Mateus, a 20-year-old athlete from Jair Transport team, was the winner of the competition, completing the course in 1hour, 45minutes and 36 seconds, at an average speed of 47.14 km/hour.

Cristian Teixeira, from the same team and the U-23 category, finished in 2nd position with the same time as the winner and the same average speed of 47.14 km/hour, alongside him was teammate Jorge Gonçalves, who crossed the finish line in 1hour, 45 minutes and 41 seconds, with an average speed of 47.12 km/hour.

The competition brought together 58 cyclists from the provinces of Lunda, Benguela, Bié, Namibe and Huíla, as well as the Republic of Namibia, demonstrating the national and international character of the "Nossa Senhora do Monte" Grand Prix.

The competition also featured cyclists from teams such as Fundação BAI/ETU, Energia/Petro de Luanda, BarloWorld/Cymot Pro Team, UCL, ECAS, Núcleo de Ciclismo do Bié, Team Namibe, CCCK e ECL.