Nigeria: Osun Poll - NSCDC Deploys 10,210 Personnel, Tactical Units

Abuja — The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 10,210 personnel and specialised tactical units to Osun State ahead of the governorship election, as security agencies intensify preparations to ensure a peaceful, free and credible poll.

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Prof. Ahmed Audi, ordered the deployment of 10,000 personnel drawn from 10 neighbouring State Commands, alongside specialised formations of the Corps, to reinforce security operations across the state.

The deployment, which commenced Monday, is aimed at protecting voters, electoral officials, election materials, observers, journalists and residents from threats, intimidation and other forms of electoral violence.

According to a statement signed by the Assistant Commandant of Corps and National Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Babawale Afolabi, about 1,000 personnel each from the Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Edo, Kogi, Delta and Federal Capital Territory Commands would reinforce the Osun State Command.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The personnel, comprising uniformed and undercover operatives, would operate alongside other security agencies under the established inter-agency security framework.

Audi also ordered the deployment of specialised formations, including the CG's Special Intelligence Squad, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit, Specialised Female Squad, Mining Marshals, Special Strike Force, Crack Squad and K9 Unit.

The specialised teams, the Corps said, would strengthen intelligence gathering, crime prevention and detection, protection of critical assets, crowd control and other election-related security operations.

To ensure effective coordination and supervision, the Deputy Commandant General in charge of Operations, DCG Ayuba Phillip, alongside designated Assistant Commandants General and other senior officers, would relocate to Osun State to oversee the Corps' election security operations.

The NSCDC boss assured residents that the Corps would remain professional, impartial and respectful of citizens' rights throughout the electoral process.

Audi charged NSCDC personnel to work in synergy with other security agencies, stressing that the safety of electoral officials, election materials and voters remained critical to the success of the exercise.

"Our personnel have been properly briefed on the need to be professional, neutral and respectful in the discharge of their duties," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He warned political thugs and other criminal elements against attempting to disrupt the election, saying security agencies would not tolerate activities capable of jeopardising the electoral process.

"In collaboration with other security agencies on election duty, [the NSCDC] will not tolerate any activity intended to jeopardise the election process; criminal-minded persons and political thugs willing to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election would face the wrath of the law as prescribed in the Electoral Act," Audi warned.

The Corps appealed to political parties, candidates, supporters and residents to conduct themselves peacefully and allow the democratic process to take its course.

It also urged residents to remain calm, vigilant and cooperative with security personnel, while encouraging members of the public to promptly report suspicious activities and security concerns to the appropriate authorities.

The NSCDC said its operations would cover all 30 Local Government Areas of Osun State, in coordination with the Nigeria Police Force, the military and other sister security agencies.

The deployment comes as security preparations intensify for the Osun governorship election, with authorities seeking to prevent violence, intimidation and other disruptions that could undermine the credibility of the electoral process.