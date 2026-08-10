Somalia: Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur Elected Lower House Speaker With 142 Votes

10 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur was elected speaker of Somalia's House of the People on Monday, securing 142 votes in a parliamentary election held in the capital.

Nur won the vote after emerging as the leading candidate in the contest for the leadership of the Lower House.

The election comes as Somalia remains in a period of political transition, with the parliament operating beyond the expiry of its term in a caretaker capacity.

Nur's election places him at the helm of the Lower House as Somalia continues to navigate political negotiations and preparations for the country's next electoral process.

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