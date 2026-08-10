Gambia: High Court Rejects Attempt to Stop Management of Manjai Football Park

The Bundung High Court has dismissed an application by the Manjai Kunda Village Management Development Committee seeking to stop a group of individuals from managing and using the Manjai Football Park, also known as the Father Gough Sports Complex, pending the determination of a substantive dispute over the ownership and management of the facility.

The Plaintiff in the civil suit is the Manjai Kunda Village Management Development Committee. The Defendants are Babucarr Jaiteh, Aja Kaddish Jaiteh, Batch Samba Ceesay, Muhammed Njie, Bakary Sanyang, Cherno Jobe, Kebba Touray, Zakaria Bah, Francis Mendy, Abu B. Jallow, Furu Correa, Abu Bilal, Kara Njie, Muhammed Marigo, Ebrima Sama, Musa Jallow, Haddy Fofana, Pa Amat Foon and Ousman Sarr.

Justice Isatou Janneh, in a ruling delivered at the Bundung High Court, refused the interim orders sought by the Plaintiff, while ordering parties to preserve the property and maintain proper records of revenue generated from the football park pending the conclusion of the case.

The Plaintiff had asked the Court to grant an interlocutory injunction restraining the Defendants, their agents, members and associates from interfering with, entering upon, managing, administering or otherwise using the football park until the final determination of the case.

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Alternatively, the Plaintiff asked the Court to order that all revenue generated from the facility be deposited with the Sheriff of The Gambia.

It also sought an order requiring the first Defendant to account for all revenue collected from the facility since 2017.

The Plaintiff further sought an order restraining the second Defendant from interfering with what it described as its administration and control of the property.

The Committee argued that the Manjai Football Park, also known as the Father Gough Sports Complex, is customary land belonging to the Manjai Kunda community.

It claimed that the facility is managed by the Committee on behalf of the community.

According to the Plaintiff, the Defendants had acted without authority by organising football tournaments, social events and sponsorship arrangements at the facility.

The Plaintiff also alleged that the Defendants had allowed billboard advertising and entered into agreements with third parties while excluding the Committee from the management of the facility.

The Committee further alleged that the Defendants had failed to remit agreed shares of revenue since 2017.

It argued that unless the Court intervened, the Defendants would continue to interfere with its alleged rights over the property and cause it irreparable harm.

The application was opposed by the first Defendant through an affidavit sworn by Babucarr Jaiteh, President of the Manjai Sports Association.

The Association denied the allegations made by the Plaintiff.

It argued that the football park is located within Kotu and falls under the ownership and administration of the Kanifing Municipal Council.

The first Defendant maintained that the Manjai Sports Association had always dealt directly with the Council concerning the management of the facility.

It also denied that there was any revenue-sharing agreement between the Association and the Plaintiff.

The Defendant argued that the Association represents sporting clubs and youth organisations that use the facility.

It warned that granting the injunction would disrupt sporting activities at the football park and negatively affect young people and the wider community.

In a reply affidavit, the Alkalo of Manjai Kunda Village, Ismail Camara, maintained that the Plaintiff was the legally recognised body responsible for administering community property under the Local Government Act.

He insisted that the football park was customary land belonging to the Manjai Kunda community.

The Alkalo relied on several documents in support of the Plaintiff's position, including a declaration dated 19 June 2026, a sketch plan of the property and an agreement dated 16 August 2025.

The Plaintiff argued that the agreement acknowledged its entitlement to a share of revenue generated from the facility.

During the hearing, counsel for the Plaintiff argued that the application satisfied the legal principles governing interlocutory injunctions.

Counsel submitted that there were serious issues to be tried concerning the ownership, management and revenue generated from the football park.

The Plaintiff's lawyer also argued that the balance of convenience favoured protecting the Committee's alleged rights until the substantive case could be heard and determined.

Counsel for the first Defendant urged the Court to dismiss the application.

The Defendant argued that the dispute involved contested questions of ownership which could only be properly determined after a full trial.

Counsel further argued that granting the injunction would effectively determine the substantive dispute before the parties had presented their full cases.

The Defendant also maintained that any financial loss suffered by the Plaintiff could be compensated through damages.

In her ruling, Justice Janneh acknowledged that the dispute raised substantial issues that required determination at trial.

However, the Court held that it would be inappropriate at the interlocutory stage to make findings on the disputed questions of ownership and management.

The Court therefore found that the Plaintiff had not established sufficient grounds for the interlocutory injunctions it had requested.

Justice Janneh consequently refused all four substantive interim applications.

These included the application to restrain the Defendants from managing and using the football park, the request for all revenues generated from the facility to be deposited with the Sheriff, the application requiring the first Defendant to account for revenues collected since 2017, and the application seeking an order against the second Defendant.

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Despite refusing the interim orders, the Court issued directions aimed at preserving the subject matter of the dispute pending the final determination of the substantive suit.

The Court ordered both parties not to sell, alienate or lease the Manjai Football Park/Father Gough Sports Complex.

They were also barred from creating third-party proprietary interests in the property.

In addition, the parties were ordered not to undertake any permanent structural development or alteration at the facility without the leave of the Court.

The restrictions will remain in place until the substantive case is concluded.

Justice Janneh also directed the Defendants to preserve proper accounts and records of all revenue generated from the football park from the date of the ruling.

The records are to be maintained pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The judge emphasised that the ruling did not determine the ownership, management or proprietary rights over the football park. Those issues, she said, would be determined after a full trial on the merits.

determined at trial.