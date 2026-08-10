Uganda: HIV Prevalence Raises Concern in Ntungamo As Officials Call for More Testing

Health officials in Ntungamo have raised concern over the district's HIV burden, with the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine calling for renewed prevention, testing and treatment efforts.

The district's HIV prevalence currently stands at 6.7 percent, according to figures cited by district health authorities, highlighting the continued need to strengthen HIV services.

Speaking at Rushoka Health Centre IV in Rwentoborwahi, Ntungamo District, where a new X-ray machine was handed over, Dr Atwine urged residents to return to the basics of HIV prevention, including abstinence, faithfulness and correct condom use.

She also encouraged residents to test regularly, know their status and adhere to treatment where necessary.

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"HIV/AIDS has become something else in Ntungamo. Let's get back to the drawing board and educate our people. People who come here for related services are above 1,000 at this facility. HIV comes with TB, cervical cancer. It is on the rise. Let's get back to the basics and prevent all causes of HIV. Let's get back to the foundation of ABC like how our President taught us," Atwine said.

The Ntungamo District Health Officer, Dr Amon Bahati, also urged residents to routinely test for HIV so they can know their status and seek care early.

"HIV is on the rise. Apparently, we have 6.7 percent HIV prevalence. Let's all embrace testing to know where we stand," Bahati said.

Health officials said the HIV burden also requires attention because people living with HIV can be more vulnerable to opportunistic infections, including tuberculosis.

The link between HIV and TB makes early screening and diagnosis important, particularly in communities with a high HIV burden.

Atwine also raised concern about cervical cancer and called for increased prevention, screening and early treatment to reduce severe cases.

The concerns were raised as Rushoka Health Centre IV received a new X-ray machine donated by the Rotary Club of Kololo Kampala in partnership with the Rotary Club of Ntungamo.

The equipment is expected to strengthen the facility's diagnostic capacity, particularly for suspected TB cases and other conditions requiring radiological examination.

Dominic Tumwesigye, president of the Rotary Club of Kololo, said the donation followed a needs assessment that identified the lack of an X-ray machine as a major gap at the health centre.

"We were asked for an X-ray machine due to the rise of TB cases in the area. We did a needs assessment and found out that they would maintain it if we give it to them. As Rotary, we are glad to support them because that's our aim--to help those in need," Tumwesigye said.

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The new machine is expected to reduce the need for patients to travel to other facilities for X-ray services and enable health workers at Rushoka to diagnose suspected TB and other conditions more efficiently.

The Executive Director of Mulago Hospital, Dr Rosemary Byanyima, said government and health authorities would consider additional support for the facility following concerns raised by residents and health workers.

"We want to urge you as residents of Rushoka, that after we have had all your concerns, we shall get back to the drawing board and see how to lobby and give you more support," Byanyima said.

Established in 2001 by Sr. Marlene Welber, Rushoka Health Centre IV currently serves about 3,000 people every quarter, placing pressure on its medical infrastructure and diagnostic capacity.