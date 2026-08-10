Kenya: Gachagua to Expose Ruto's Failures in Four-Year Scorecard

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is set to deliver a political verdict on President William Ruto's first four years in office, promising to outline what he says are the administration's failures and the harm it has caused Kenyans ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Democratic Congress Party (DCP) leader announced the planned address on Monday while engaging residents of Narok East Constituency at Nairakia-Enkare town, signalling a fresh phase in his campaign against the Ruto administration.

Gachagua said his address would give Kenyans his assessment of Ruto's record and explain why he believes the President should be voted out of office in 2027.

"Tomorrow, I will address the nation about what work Ruto has done in four years and the harm he has caused Kenyans. I will therefore address the people of the Republic of Kenya so that Kenyans will know who Ruto is, what he has done over the past four years and why he must go home," Gachagua said.

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He declared that the campaign to remove Ruto from power had already begun, telling his supporters that Narok East marked the starting point of the political push.

"The journey to send Kasongo home has officially started here in Narok East," he said, using a nickname for President Ruto.

Gachagua is expected to use the address to build his case around what he describes as economic hardship, poor governance, insecurity and alleged abuses of state power under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The former Deputy President also renewed his accusations against the government over the killing of Mt Elgon parliamentary hopeful Nathan Wasama.

Gachagua alleged that Wasama had reported death threats to police five times before he was killed, but that authorities failed to take action.

"People are being killed like chickens, and your job is to perform cover-ups because of extreme greed," Gachagua said.

He alleged that DCI Director Mohamed Amin was being used to cover up murders in Mt Elgon and claimed the person who allegedly threatened Wasama was being protected by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

Gachagua further alleged that instead of having the individual arrested and questioned, six police Land Cruisers were sent to the person's home to provide security.

The allegations have not been independently established. Murkomen, Amin and the National Police Service had not publicly responded to the claims at the time of publication.

Wasama, a former Chesikaki councillor and Mt Elgon parliamentary hopeful, was shot dead at his home in Tuikut, Cheptais, Bungoma County, last week.

His killing has triggered calls for a comprehensive investigation and the arrest of those responsible.

Gachagua said he would personally travel to Mt Elgon to mobilise residents to demand justice.

"I will personally visit Mt. Elgon to mobilize the people to demand that the politician's killer be arrested," he said.

The DCP leader also linked his criticism of the security establishment to his wider campaign against Ruto, accusing the administration of failing to protect Kenyans while shielding those responsible for violence.

He claimed that some police officers accused of killing civilians had been arrested and subsequently released, alleging that senior officials intervened in the cases.

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Gachagua also accused the government of concealing information about alleged killings and linked his claims to what he described as wider corruption in the country.

He singled out the DCI leadership, alleging that Amin's continued tenure was being used to facilitate cover-ups.

"Next year, when I am the President of the Republic of Kenya, those responsible will be arrested and taken to court," Gachagua said.

He also urged Mt Elgon residents to demand justice for Wasama and challenged them not to be intimidated by senior government officials.

The planned address will provide Gachagua with an opportunity to sharpen his opposition message as political activity gathers momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.