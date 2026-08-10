Nigeria: Soldiers Repel Midnight Terror Attack in Borno

The Nigerian Army had not officially confirmed the attack, the number of casualties or the soldiers' claims that several insurgents were killed.

Soldiers have repelled an overnight attack by suspected members of Boko Haram or Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), two terror groups menacing Nigeria's northeast. They had attacked a military base in Gajiram, headquarters of Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to Sahara Reporters, the attack occurred at about 1 a.m. on Monday when the insurgents stormed the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in large numbers in an apparent attempt to overrun the facility.

In distress voice notes shared with the newspaper, soldiers at the base said they repelled the attackers and killed several insurgents during the confrontation.

However, the soldiers said several personnel were injured in the encounter and appealed for their immediate evacuation for medical treatment.

The insurgents were also alleged to have set fire to some operational vehicles, ammunition and other military equipment during the assault.

The troops subsequently called for urgent reinforcement, additional ammunition and logistics support from the military authorities.

The soldier said the troops remained at the base throughout the confrontation, despite the intensity of the attack.

As of the time of the report, the Nigerian Army had not officially confirmed the attack, the number of casualties or the soldiers' claims that several insurgents were killed.

Army spokesperson, Colonel Onyechi Anele, has not responded to an enquiry sent to her.