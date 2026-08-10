Namibia: Malnourished Okahandja Girl Buried

A girl who died of severe malnutrition at Okahandja last month was finally laid to rest yesterday.

The girl's mother had been forced to push the child's body to town in a cart after waiting for police assistance that never came.

August 26 Logistics has donated groceries and other household essentials to the family of Romin Tsuses (5).

The donation was handed over at Sweet Valley at Okahandja earlier this week.

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August 26 Logistics at the occasion said the assistance forms part of the company's corporate social responsibility programme aimed at supporting vulnerable individuals, families and communities.

Speaking during the memorial service at the family's house, August 26 Group of Companies spokesperson Martin Tomas said the girl's death has touched many Namibians.

"The death of young Romin is a heartbreaking reminder of the challenges some families continue to face.

"As the August 26 Group of Companies, we believe corporate responsibility goes beyond business.

"It is about standing with communities, showing compassion and offering support during their most difficult moments," he said.

"While no act can erase the pain of losing a loved one, we hope our assistance brought some comfort to the Tsuses family during this difficult time," he said.

The company said the donation included groceries and other essential household items intended to ease the family's burden as they prepared to bury the child.

August 26 Logistics said it remains committed to creating meaningful social impact through initiatives that promote dignity, care and hope, adding that sustainable development is achieved not only through economic growth but also by investing in the well-being of communities.

Tomas attended the funeral service together with August 26 Logistics assistant manager for operations Mapenzi Mapenzi.

Romin, one of a set of twins, died on 22 July. Her family previously told The Namibian she had been diagnosed with malnutrition after her hands, feet and face became swollen.

Her death drew national attention after her family said they were forced to remain with her body at their home for almost 10 hours while waiting for help after reporting her death to the police.

At the time, her mother, Fidelia Tsuses, said the family contacted the police shortly after the child died in the early hours of the morning, but help only arrived around midday.

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The family also appealed for public assistance, saying they had no income, lived without electricity and running water, and needed support with food and funeral expenses.

A family friend, Elizabeth Goises, yesterday said the family is living in difficult conditions and feared that the remaining children could also face malnutrition if they do not receive help.

Okahandja station commander Mathias Tjarimba confirmed the incident at the time.

The August 26 Logistics donation comes weeks after the family's appeal for help following Romin's death and ahead of her burial at Okahandja yesterday.