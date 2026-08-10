Namibia: Capricorn Group Building Value for Generations

For more than< four decades, Capricorn Group has grown alongside Namibia, building a diversified financial services group rooted in the country's progress and committed to creating sustainable value.

Throughout its history, the group has been guided by the simple belief that meaningful growth should create lasting value for people, businesses and communities.

It is a long-term view of prosperity, where financial progress is built responsibly and benefits both current and future generations.

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Listed on the Namibia Securities Exchange (NSX), Capricorn Group is a proudly Namibian financial services group with operations and investments across Namibia and Botswana. While many people know us through Bank Windhoek, Bank Gaborone, Capricorn Asset Management and the Capricorn Private Wealth offering, the Capricorn Group brand represents the strength, stability and shared purpose that connect these businesses and interests.

At the heart of the group is Bank Windhoek, one of Namibia's leading commercial banks. In Botswana, Bank Gaborone extends the group's regional banking footprint, providing financial solutions that help individuals, entrepreneurs and businesses achieve their goals.

Our diversification extends beyond banking. Capricorn Asset Management is a market leader and helps individuals, businesses and institutions grow and protect their investments over time. Capricorn Private Wealth, a joint venture between Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Asset Management, provides tailored wealth and investment solutions.

The group also has investments in other businesses, including Entrépo Finance, an innovative financial services group that provides lending and credit protection products to government employees in Namibia.

Together, these businesses support individuals, businesses and institutions at different stages of their financial journey, from everyday banking and borrowing to saving, investing and building financial security over time. They form a diverse group guided by a shared philosophy and a commitment to positive change, enabling Capricorn Group to support growth across different sectors of the economy while remaining resilient and well-positioned for the future.

This approach reflects a belief that local roots and regional ambition can grow together. Over the years, Capricorn Group has expanded steadily, building on trusted relationships, disciplined decision-making and a good understanding of the markets it serves. These qualities continue to support the group's resilience and ability to deliver sustainable growth.

Our story, however, is about more than the businesses that make up the group. It is a story rooted in Namibia. Capricorn Group was created here and shaped by the resilience, ambition and determination of the people and communities that have helped build our country. While our regional presence has expanded over the years, our Namibian roots continue to shape who we are.

That foundation shapes how we approach development, investment and growth. We believe progress is built over time through responsible decision-making, trusted relationships and a commitment to sustainable development. Whether helping individuals build financial security, supporting entrepreneurs as they grow their businesses or enabling long-term investment, our focus is on creating opportunities and delivering value that can endure for generations.

As connectors of positive change, we believe success should make a meaningful difference. We also believe access to the right financial solutions, knowledge and opportunities can help people take meaningful steps towards achieving their goals and improving their financial well-being.

Whether supporting families on their journey to home ownership, helping businesses unlock opportunities, enabling investment and wealth creation, or contributing to economic development, our focus remains on creating positive outcomes that endure.

This commitment extends through the Capricorn Foundation, Capricorn Group's corporate social responsibility and social investment vehicle in Namibia. Working alongside communities, development partners and other stakeholders, the foundation drives lasting impact through initiatives focused on education and training, economic advancement, vulnerability, health and sustainability. Through this work, the foundation helps create opportunities, strengthen communities and contribute to positive change that lasts.

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With its roots in Namibia and a growing regional presence, Capricorn Group continues to look ahead while staying true to the values that have guided our journey for more than 44 years. Ours is a story of shared progress, strong partnerships and a commitment to building a better future.

At Capricorn Group, growth is not measured only by what is achieved today, but by what remains for generations to come. Whether through banking, investment, wealth management, helping people build financial security or social investment, our focus remains on creating opportunities, strengthening financial security and contributing to a more prosperous future.

That is the kind of growth that stays.

- David Nuyoma is the chief executive of Capricorn Group