Namibia: Should Namibia Reciprocate On the US Visa Service Cut?

Namibians seeking to travel to the United States (US) will no longer be able to get a visa at the US Embassy in Windhoek.

Effective from 1 August, applicants must travel across the border to Johannesburg or Cape Town in South Africa to be interviewed, fingerprinted and processed.

The embassy says it is not a downgrade of diplomatic ties, and insists it "does not change the operating status of the embassy".

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However, to the average Namibian traveller, student or businessperson, the practical effect is the same as a partial closure: an extra flight, extra days off work, a hotel bill, and possibly a South African transit visa, just to apply for a piece of paper previously obtained at home.

Namibia is not being singled out. The decision is part of sweeping US state department restructuring under secretary of state Marco Rubio.

It will cut the number of African embassies and consulates authorised to process visas from almost 50 down to 20 'hubs', according to internal memos reported by the Associated Press.

The exercise is said to be part of a broader immigration crackdown. It is explicitly framed as part of the administration's effort to crack down on issuing both immigrant and non-immigrant visas and to limit overstays.

Elsewhere on the continent the squeeze has been harsher. The US has fully suspended routine visa processing in Zimbabwe and Niger, and requires visa applicants from Zambia and Malawi to post bonds of up to US$15 000 (N$244 604) for some visitor categories.

WHAT THE LAW SAYS

It's worth clearing up a common misconception before asking whether Namibia can or should hit back: visas are not governed by Geneva Conventions.

Consular relations are fundamentally reciprocal and consent-based: a state may open, restrict, or close consular services within its own territory or another's, provided it follows proper diplomatic channels, and other states are free to respond in kind.

Diplomatic reciprocity - matching another state's treatment of your citizens with equivalent treatment - is a well-established (though non-binding) norm rather than a legal requirement.

Countries use it to register displeasure, to extract better terms, or simply to maintain parity of dignity between states.

In theory, Namibia has several reciprocal options available, but such options can be best used by states with roughly matched leverage.

Tourism is one of Namibia's most important foreign exchange earners and employers, contributing a substantial share of gross domestic product and supporting jobs across hospitality, transport, conservation, and craft industries in a country of around only three million people.

American travellers are a meaningful segment of that market, drawn to Namibia's desert landscapes, wildlife lodges, and self-drive safari routes.

They also tend to be high-spending, long-stay visitors - exactly the kind of tourist a small, import-dependent economy wants to keep.

Making it harder for US citizens to visit Namibia - even symbolically - risks discouraging exactly the visitors Namibia is trying to attract, at a time when the country is competing hard against Botswana, South Africa, and Kenya for the same long-haul safari market.

A retaliatory Namibian visa restriction could directly bruise Namibia's tourism brand, deter investment-linked business travel, and complicate academic and cultural exchanges.

OTHER AVENUES

None of this means Namibia should simply absorb the inconvenience in silence. More productive avenues than reciprocal visa restrictions include:

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Diplomatic representation: formally raising, through the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and bilaterally, the disproportionate burden this places on smaller, less-connected member states, and requesting mitigations such as mobile consular clinics or expedited scheduling for Namibian applicants. Regional coordination: working with other affected SADC states to negotiate collective concessions (extended visa validity, batch processing, fee waivers for the added travel burden). Protecting, not restricting, inbound tourism: actively marketing Namibia as an easy, welcoming destination for American travellers even as US entry has become harder for Namibians, turning the asymmetry into a competitive advantage rather than mirroring the restriction.

- Lot Ndamanomhata is from Ekoka and writes entirely in his personal capacity.