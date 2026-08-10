Cameroon/Nigeria: Cameroon Stands Between Super Falcons and 10-Consecutive World Cup Appearances

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will face Cameroon in a heavyweight quarter-final clash at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Casablanca today, with a place at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil at stake.

Nigeria booked their place in the last eight as Group C runners-up after recovering from an opening-day defeat to Malawi with victories over Zambia and Egypt.

Cameroon, meanwhile, topped Group D unbeaten after recording wins over Mali and Ghana before drawing 1-1 with Cape Verde in their final group game.

The stakes are particularly high because the winner of Sunday's quarter-final will secure automatic qualification for the 2027 Women's World Cup. The defeated side will still have a route through the WAFCON play-offs, but Nigeria will be determined to avoid that extra hurdle.

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The Super Falcons lost 3-2 to Malawi in their opening game, with Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga both finding the net in a major tournament upset.

Justine Madugu's side responded with a 1-0 victory over Zambia, Asisat Oshoala scoring the decisive goal, before producing their best attacking performance of the group stage in a 6-2 demolition of Egypt.

That run of results lifted Nigeria to six points and second place in Group C. They finished behind Malawi on the head-to-head tiebreaker after all three leading teams ended the group stage on six points.

The Indomitable Lionesses opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Mali before beating Ghana 1-0. They then drew 1-1 with Cape Verde to finish top of Group D with seven points.

Cameroon enter the quarter-final unbeaten, but Nigeria's greater experience in knockout football gives the defending champions reason for optimism.

The Super Falcons have also already shown during this tournament that they can respond to adversity. After the Malawi setback, they kept clean sheets against Zambia and produced a ruthless attacking display against Egypt. The question now is whether they can maintain that balance against a Cameroon team that has conceded only two goals in three group games.

The Super Falcons scored nine goals across their three group matches and conceded five, with their 6-2 win over Egypt providing a significant confidence boost heading into the knockout rounds.

Cameroon, meanwhile, have secured two wins and a draw, although the historical record between both sides strongly favours Nigeria.

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The two teams have met in decisive WAFCON matches, with Nigeria winning the 2016 final 1-0, courtesy of a late strike from Desire Oparanozie. They also eliminated Cameroon on penalties after a 0-0 draw in the 2018 semi-final and then recorded another 1-0 victory in the 2022 quarter-final.

That 2022 meeting is particularly relevant. Rasheedat Ajibade scored the only goal as Nigeria defeated Cameroon in Casablanca to qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup. It was the fourth consecutive WAFCON edition in which Nigeria eliminated Cameroon.

The rivalry has become one that is becoming familiar in African women's football. Nigeria will also draw confidence from the two teams' most recent friendly meetings earlier this year. Cameroon won the first game 1-0 in Yaoundé, but Nigeria responded with a 3-1 victory in the second encounter.

This game has the potential to be a much tighter contest than Nigeria's final group game against Egypt.

Cameroon have shown impressive defensive organisation throughout the tournament, while their unbeaten record means they will enter the quarter-final with huge confidence.

Nigeria, however, have greater experience in high-pressure WAFCON knockout matches and have found ways to always edge Cameroon when push comes to shove

The key will be Nigeria avoiding another slow start. Cameroon have enough physicality and organisation to punish defensive lapses, but if the Super Falcons control the midfield and get Ajibade and Kanu into dangerous areas, they should have enough quality to edge the contest.