Sudan: Minawi - RSF Fails to Outflank Bir Seleiba, Suffers Another Setback

9 August 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Governor of Darfur Region Minni Arko Minawi said the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) formed two forces, one advancing from north of Kulbus and the other from the direction of Seleia, in an attempt to outflank Sudanese forces stationed in Bir Seleiba and break their resistance.

In a statement on Saturday, Minawi said the militia underestimated the forces defending the area, describing them as experienced fighters who know the terrain and how to counter flanking attacks.

He said the failed operation delivered "another lesson" to the RSF militia and those supporting it, stressing that territory defended by its own people cannot be seized by mercenaries, taken through deception, or intimidated by sheer numbers.

Minawi congratulated the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Joint Forces and Popular Resistance on the victory, urging fighters to defend their land with courage and determination.

He concluded by saying that the ongoing battle is not only about territory, but also about the freedom and dignity of the Sudanese people.

Read the original article on SNA.

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