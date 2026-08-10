Sudan: State Minister for Finance Announces Imminent Launch of Digital Procurement and E-Tendering Platform

- State Minister for Finance Mohamed Nour Abdeldaim announced the imminent launch of the National Digital Government Procurement and Contracting System and a digital tendering platform, as part of Sudan's public financial management reform program.

In a statement to SUNA, the minister said development of the system took six months and that it had been named "Nazaha" (Integrity). He said the reform process is advancing through practical steps toward building a more efficient and transparent digital government, describing the new system as a major shift in public expenditure management aligned with international best practices in governance and financial management.

He explained that the system goes beyond automating procurement and contracting procedures to establish an integrated framework that promotes integrity, transparency, accountability, and fair competition, while ensuring value for public money, optimizing the use of state resources, and improving the efficiency of government spending.

The minister said the system was designed as part of an integrated vision for the country's digital infrastructure and will be linked to several key government platforms, including the Public Budget Preparation and Execution System, ensuring that no contract is entered into outside approved budget allocations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It will also be linked to the "Baldna" government services platform to help unify government services and procedures; alongside other systems related to public financial management.

Abdeldaim stressed that the system represents a key component of Sudan's public financial management reform agenda, alongside reforms to the budget, the Treasury Single Account, and financial digitization. He said these efforts reflect the government's commitment to building modern, technology-driven institutions grounded in sound governance.