Zimbabwe: Police Hunt Two Dangerous Convicts After Prison Escape

Police have launched a manhunt for two convicted prisoners who escaped from Mutimurefu Prison in Masvingo on Saturday, August 8, 2026, with authorities warning members of the public to exercise caution.

The escapees have been identified as Tafadzwa Janyure Zimirenyika (27) and James Masunda (34).

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of the two men.

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"The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Tafadzwa Janyure Zimirenyika (27) and James Masunda (34)," Nyathi said.

The two convicted prisoners escaped from Mutimurefu Prison on August 8.

Zimirenyika is regarded as particularly dangerous, having been convicted of serious offences including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and rape. He was serving a life sentence, with reports also indicating that he was serving an additional lengthy prison term. He had also been linked to 203 other criminal cases involving offences such as murder, rape and armed robbery.

Masunda, meanwhile, was serving a lengthy prison sentence following convictions for serious offences including rape and armed robbery. Reports put his sentence at 27 years.

The circumstances surrounding the escape were not immediately clear, although reports indicated that the two had attended court proceedings before making their escape from custody. Police have since intensified efforts to track them down.

The ZRP urged members of the public who may have information about the whereabouts of the two fugitives to report immediately to the nearest police station.

Police have urged members of the public not to approach or confront the escapees if they are spotted, but instead to alert law enforcement authorities.

The manhunt comes as police and correctional authorities work to establish how the two convicted prisoners managed to escape from the Masvingo-based prison.