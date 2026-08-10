South Africa: Banyana Banyana Urged to Hold Their Heads High After Wafcon Exit

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has urged Banyana Banyana to hold their heads up high following their elimination from the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON 2026).

"Defeat is temporary, but our love for Banyana Banyana is permanent. Lessons were learned, and we shall return a better team. Hold your heads high, ladies," the Minister said in a post on social media platform X.

The national senior women's football team crashed out of the WAFCON following a 1-2 defeat to tournament host Morocco on Saturday night.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Banyana Banyana found themselves a goal down in the first half after Sakina Ouzraoui scored the opening goal of the match in the 31st minute. The Moroccans were awarded a penalty early in the second half," the South African Football Association (SAFA) said.

Saturday's quarter-final match was played at the Moulay el Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

"Coach Dr Desiree Ellis' charges fought their way back and forced the hosts on the back foot, with Thembi Kgatlana pulling one back in the 67th minute. Banyana Banyana fought very hard for the equaliser, but in the end, Morocco held on to proceed to the next stage of the tournament," said SAFA.

Meanwhile, Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Lebogang Maile, commended the team for putting up a good fight at WAFCON.

"The team gave it their all, but unfortunately it was not enough to see them through this time around. It is unfortunate that Banyana's journey in the competition came to an end unexpectedly.

"We are still proud of Banyana Banyana despite their elimination from the competition, as they displayed courage, determination and resilience. The team put up a brave fight against formidable teams of the continent throughout the competition. We thank the coach, players and the technical team for not giving up after a rough start. Reaching the knockout stages was not easy, and they gave it their best".

"Their determination to keep on fighting is emblematic of the spirit of the women of 1956 who never wavered even when it was difficult. As we observe the 70th anniversary of the historic Women's march, we wish to encourage Banyana not to be despondent and learn from those who came before them as they prepare for the future", said the MEC.

This is as government encouraged all South Africans to unite behind the team and celebrate how far they have come.

Read | Government urges nation to support Banyana Banyana