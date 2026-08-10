South Africa: Water and Sanitation Minister to Hand Over Sanitation Systems

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina, together with Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, will hand over some 150 completed low-flush sanitation systems at the Zenzele and OR Tambo townships in the Rand West Municipality, Gauteng, on Monday.

The Minister will be accompanied by Mayor William Matsheke and the Rand Water Foundation delegation and will also visit and showcase 15 of the newly completed household sanitation installations.

"Minister Majodina will also hand over a Decentralised Water Supply System at Lukhanyo Secondary School in Mohlakeng Township, providing the school and surrounding community with a reliable and consistent water supply," the Department of Water and Sanitation said ahead of the visit.

On Tuesday, Majodina and Mahlobo will hand over a further 100 completed low-flush household sanitation systems at the Mimosa Township in the Victor Khanye Local Municipality, Mpumalanga.

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The new sanitation systems will benefit some 500 residents in the area.

"During the same visit, the Minister, accompanied by the Rand Water Foundation Board and Rand Water leadership, will also hand over two Decentralised Water Supply Systems in Brakfontein village and Savanna Ward 7, providing immediate access to safe drinking water in communities affected by water supply constraints," the department added.

Government has committed to resolving water and sanitation challenges by implementing interventions.

"The handovers highlight the Department's partnership with Rand Water and the Rand Water Foundation in accelerating service delivery, strengthening water security and ensuring that vulnerable communities have access to safe water and dignified sanitation infrastructure," the department said.