West Africa: MFM Win Inaugural Louis Edem West Africa Women's Basketball Championship

The final, played on Saturday at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, was a competitive contest.

MFM have emerged champions of the inaugural Louis Edem West Africa Women's Basketball Championship after defeating record Nigerian Women's Basketball League champions First Bank 49-41 in the final.

The final, played on Saturday at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, produced a competitive contest before MFM secured victory, adding another title to their women's basketball achievements.

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MFM, two-time winners of the Nigerian Women's Basketball League, held their nerve against First Bank, who remain the most successful team in the history of the domestic league.

In the third-place match, Victoria Queens of Lagos defeated Ghana's GRA 54-48 to claim the bronze medal.

The tournament brought together women's basketball teams from Nigeria and Ghana, providing an opportunity for the participating teams to test themselves against different opposition and promote greater cooperation through sport.

Louis Edem, organiser of the championship, praised the participating teams and described the tournament as another milestone for the Louis Edem Foundation.

"It's another great moment for all the teams that came for this year's championship," Mr Edem said.

He said the participation of GRA from Ghana was particularly significant, noting that playing against established Nigerian teams could help the Ghanaian side improve when it returns to domestic competition.

"For example, the team from Ghana, coming out here to play basketball against all the elite teams in Nigeria, helps them go back and perform in their league. And one important thing that people forget is that it fosters regional cooperation and, you know, fosters youth cooperation and all that," he said.

Victoria Queens captain, Toluwani Arogundade, described the competition as a valuable experience for her team and commended the organisers for staging the championship.

She said the team would build on its performance as it prepares for a possible return to the Nigerian Women's Basketball League in 2026.

"It's been a great experience for us. We appreciate the organisers for allowing us to compete, and we will take the lessons from this tournament and work on our performance ahead of the 2026 Women's League," she said.

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B4 Sail Finance Ltd, one of the sponsors of the championship, said its involvement was part of its commitment to supporting Nigerian youths through sport.

Oluwatobiloba Oladipupo, Business Development Officer of the company, said the tournament provided an opportunity to support young athletes while promoting values that extend beyond the basketball court.

"Finance goes beyond just giving companies opportunities; it's a way to promote discipline, teamwork and resilience, and we can see what the girls are doing," Mr Oladipupo said.

He congratulated MFM on their victory and praised all the participating teams for their performances throughout the tournament.