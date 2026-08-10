Nigeria: NPFL - Shooting Stars Part Ways With Head Coach Aweroro After Historic Campaign

Shooting Stars did not disclose the specific reasons behind the decision, describing the departure as a mutual agreement following discussions between the club and members of the technical team.

Shooting Stars SC have parted ways with head coach Nurudeen Aweroro just days before the start of the new Nigeria Premier Football League season, bringing an abrupt end to his time in charge of the Oluyole Warriors.

The Ibadan club confirmed the development in an official statement, announcing that Aweroro, Team Manager Tammy Tamuno and Assistant Coach Shakiru Lawal have all left their respective positions with immediate effect.

Shooting Stars did not disclose the specific reasons behind the decision, describing the departure as a mutual agreement following discussions between the club and members of the technical team.

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However, sources indicate that lingering issues between Aweroro and some influential members of the club's board contributed to the sudden change.

In its statement, Shooting Stars said the affected members of the technical team had agreed to end their contracts amicably.

"We have reached a mutual agreement with Head Coach Nurudeen Aweroro, Team Manager Tammy Tamuno and Assistant Coach Shakiru Lawal to bring their respective contracts with the Club to an end, with immediate effect," the club stated.

"The decision follows discussions between the Club and the affected members of the technical team, with both parties agreeing to part ways amicably."

The club also praised the trio for their commitment and contributions, particularly their role in Shooting Stars' impressive campaign last season.

"Shooting Stars appreciates Nurudeen Aweroro, Tammy Tamuno and Shakiru Lawal for their commitment, professionalism and contributions to the Club during their respective periods of service," the statement added.

"The Club particularly acknowledges their efforts in helping Shooting Stars achieve a third-place finish in the 2025/26 NPFL season and secure a continental ticket."

The club wished all three officials success in their future careers before announcing that its remaining assistant coaches would temporarily oversee the technical department.

"In the interim, the other Assistant Coaches have been directed to take charge of the affairs of the Technical Department pending the appointment and announcement of a substantive Head Coach. The Club will communicate further developments in due course."

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Aweroro leaves after historic NPFL campaign

The timing of Aweroro's departure has added to the surprise surrounding the decision.

Shooting Stars parted ways with the coach on the eve of their participation in the Value Jet Cup pre-season tournament, just 24 hours after the Oluyole Warriors suffered a 3-0 friendly defeat to Ikorodu City.

Aweroro was appointed Shooting Stars head coach in July 2025 and went on to oversee one of the club's most significant campaigns in recent years.

The Ibadan-based side finished third in the 2025/26 NPFL season, securing a place in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The achievement was particularly significant as it marked Shooting Stars' first qualification for continental football in 27 years.

The club specifically acknowledged the contributions of Aweroro, Tamuno and Lawal to that historic accomplishment.

Now, however, the Oluyole Warriors must begin the new campaign without the coach who guided them back to continental competition.