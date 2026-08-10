Nigeria/Cameroon: Wafcon 2026 Preview - Nigeria's Dominance Faces Cameroon Test With World Cup Ticket At Stake

Nigeria enter the contest as defending champions and the most successful team in the history of the competition, while Cameroon have reached the knockout stage unbeaten.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will face familiar opponents when they take on Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Casablanca on Sunday.

The match, scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Stade Larbi Zaouli, carries a huge prize: the winner advances to the semi-finals and secures a ticket to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

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Nigeria entered the contest as defending champions and the most successful team in the history of the competition, while Cameroon have reached the knockout stage unbeaten.

But while the numbers strongly favour Nigeria, Cameroon believe they have a chance to produce a different result.

Nigeria's overwhelming WAFCON advantage

There is little to suggest that Nigeria and Cameroon have enjoyed an evenly balanced contest at the WAFCON.

The two teams have met 13 times since 1998, with Nigeria winning nine, Cameroon one, and three matches ending in draws.

The Falcons have also scored 33 goals, compared to Cameroon's six.

Nigeria's dominance began at the inaugural edition in 1998, when the hosts defeated Cameroon 6-0 in the semi-final.

They won 3-0 in the 2000 group stage, drew 2-2 with Cameroon in 2004 before winning the final 5-0, and repeated the 5-0 scoreline against the Lionesses in the 2006 semi-final.

Nigeria also won 5-1 in the 2010 semi-final.

Cameroon's only WAFCON victory over Nigeria came in the 2012 third-place match, when the Lionesses won 1-0. Nigeria had earlier beaten them 2-1 in the group stage.

The Falcons then defeated Cameroon in the 2014 and 2016 finals, winning 2-0 and 1-0 respectively.

The 2018 semi-final ended 0-0, but Nigeria advanced 4-2 on penalties.

The most recent WAFCON meeting came in the 2022 quarter-final in Casablanca, where Rasheedat Ajibade scored the only goal to send Nigeria into the semi-finals and secure qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Cameroon arrive unbeaten

Cameroon have been one of the more consistent teams in the tournament.

The Lionesses topped Group D with seven points after beating Mali 2-1, defeating Ghana 1-0 and drawing 1-1 with debutants Cape Verde.

Marie Gisele Ngah Manga has been central to their campaign, scoring three of their four group-stage goals.

She was forced off against Ghana with an ankle problem, but has since been cleared to continue in the tournament.

Cameroon also have the confidence of their 1-0 friendly victory over Nigeria in Yaounde in February. Nigeria responded three days later with a 3-1 win in the return match.

The Lionesses are therefore aware of what Nigeria can offer, but they also know they have beaten the Falcons this year.

Eto: We will give everything

Cameroon midfielder Eto acknowledged Nigeria's status as the stronger side on paper but insisted that her team would not be intimidated.

"Nigeria is a very great nation in African Women's Football and deserves all our respect. We know we are not the favourites and, in fact, we never really were in this competition. But we also know what we want to achieve," she told cafonline.com.

Eto said Cameroon would remain committed to their approach rather than change their style because of Nigeria's reputation.

"We will not change the way we play. We will continue our work, apply the technical staff's plan and seek to correct the few shortcomings that we have identified," she said.

And while she acknowledged Nigeria's status as favourites, Eto believes the outcome will be decided on the pitch.

"We know there is a favourite, and it's not us, but in football nothing is a foregone conclusion."

Nigeria finding their feet

Nigeria's path to the quarter-finals has been less convincing than Cameroon's.

The defending champions suffered a 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their opening Group C match before recovering with a 1-0 victory over Zambia.

They then produced their strongest performance of the tournament so far, defeating Egypt 6-2 in their final group match.

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Asisat Oshoala has been among the key attacking players, scoring against Zambia and converting a penalty against Egypt.

The veteran forward also scored twice in Nigeria's two friendly matches against Senegal before the tournament.

Coach Justine Madugu will also welcome back defender Oluwatosin Demehin and midfielder Jennifer Echegini, who missed the Egypt match through suspension.

The return of the two players gives Nigeria more options as they seek to avoid another setback against Cameroon.

History favours Nigeria, but the stakes are different

Nigeria's record against Cameroon at the WAFCON is clear: nine wins from 13 meetings, one defeat and three draws.

But Sunday's encounter will not be decided by history.

Cameroon have already shown that they can frustrate Nigeria, while their unbeaten group-stage campaign has given them confidence.

For Nigeria, however, the objective remains straightforward.

"We have to get the World Cup ticket and then go ahead to retain the trophy," Madugu said.

The Falcons need a victory to keep both ambitions alive.