Malawi: South African in Malawi for Miracle Cure At Prophet Has Car Stolen By 'Friend'

A man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle belonging to a South African national who had travelled to Malawi seeking spiritual healing from a renowned prophet, in a betrayal that saw him vanish into the night while his companion lay fast asleep.

The Anti-Motor Vehicle Theft Unit in Lilongwe has apprehended Blessings Mbalangwe, 32, after he was found to have hidden the stolen vehicle at his home village in Dowa, having been on the run since the theft.

According to Sub Inspector Foster Benjamin, Central West Region Police Public Relations Officer, Dowa police detectives first traced the vehicle to the suspect's home at Nyemba Village, Traditional Authority Msakambewa, before handing it over to the Lilongwe Anti-Motor Vehicle Theft Unit.

'The suspect, identified as Blessings Mbalangwe, aged 32, is alleged to have stolen the vehicle, Nissan Navara Double Cab registration KD 14 XN GP, from a South African national, Nkosinathi Mathebula,' Benjamin said.

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Police revealed the pair had actually travelled together from South Africa to Malawi on a deeply personal mission - to visit a renowned local prophet in the hope of finding healing powers for Mathebula's nephew, who remained back in South Africa.

But the trip took a dramatic turn after the pair lodged at Kaphiri. While Mathebula slept soundly, Mbalangwe seized the opportunity, taking the vehicle and speeding off into the night in the direction of Dowa, abandoning his travelling companion without a trace.

'This prompted the complainant to report to the Anti-Motor Vehicle Theft Unit, resulting into the recovery of the vehicle in Dowa and arrest of the suspect in Lilongwe,' Benjamin added.

Mbalangwe has since been formally charged with theft of a motor vehicle and is expected to appear in court shortly, bringing to a close a bizarre saga that began with a spiritual pilgrimage and ended in a dramatic overnight betrayal.