Malawi: Mthunzi Trust Launches Community-Led Project to Tackle Charcoal Dependence in Lilongwe

Mthunzi Trust has launched the Mzinda Energy Justice Action Project in Chimwasongwe, Lilongwe, aimed at helping communities address the challenges linked to charcoal dependence, environmental degradation and household energy use.

Mthunzi Trust executive director Symon Satiele said the organisation believes sustainable solutions are most effective when communities are actively involved in identifying the challenges they face and shaping the solutions themselves, rather than having interventions imposed from outside.

Project manager Joel Chirwa said the initiative was not designed to immediately stop charcoal use, acknowledging that many households continue to rely on it simply because affordable alternatives remain limited.

Instead, he said, the project would create platforms for communities to discuss their energy challenges openly, identify practical alternatives suited to their circumstances, and document proposed solutions that could later be presented to potential partners and donors for support.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Youth representative Luckia Tambula said young people had an important role to play in environmental protection, particularly through raising awareness, mobilising their peers and advocating for change within their communities.

Traditional leader Village Headman Kalulu, Fantsani Kenneth, welcomed the initiative and called for continued cooperation between communities, traditional leaders, young people and development organisations to ensure its success.

The project will also involve learners and women in dedicated environmental and energy discussions, building towards a Community Energy Justice Dialogue that will focus on charcoal dependence, health impacts, environmental degradation, sustainable energy alternatives and livelihoods.

The initiative is being implemented by Mthunzi Trust with support from ACT Ubumbano, and aims to strengthen community-led action while mobilising further resources for sustainable energy and environmental solutions across the area.