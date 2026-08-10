Ethiopia: National Dialogue Conference Laying Foundation for Generation Grounded in Supremacy of Ideas - Participant

Ddis Ababa — The Ethiopian National Dialogue Conference is laying the foundation for building a generation and a nation grounded in the supremacy of ideas, according to participants.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, participants emphasized that the discussions are centered on building broad consensus around eight major national agendas drawn from diverse segments of society, including nations and nationalities from across Ethiopia.

The conference, which has been underway at the Addis International Convention Center since July 15, 2026, has brought together 4,000 representatives of Ethiopians from across the country and abroad for an inclusive dialogue on issues of national importance.

Dereje Bogale, one of the participants, emphasized that the dialogue provides an opportunity for participants to freely exchange ideas and engage in constructive discussions.

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He further noted that the deliberations are intended to benefit future generations.

The conference aims to identify the root causes of the country's longstanding challenges, propose practical solutions and create a historic foundation for a more peaceful and united Ethiopia, Dereje clarified.

He also pointed out that the dialogue will help strengthen unity and enable Ethiopia to move to a higher chapter.

Another participant, Gebeyaw Deboye, described the national dialogue as essential to Ethiopia's peace and development, saying the conference offers a significant opportunity to strengthen national unity and help the country advance toward a better future.

Similarly, participant Abera Monamo said the conference has created a platform for broad and inclusive participation, emphasizing that national unity remains a top priority.

He expressed confidence that the dialogue would make a significant contribution to Ethiopia's development and the consolidation of sustainable peace.

The participants further noted that the success of the national dialogue depends on open discussion, mutual understanding and willingness to address the root causes of national challenges through ideas and consensus rather than confrontation.