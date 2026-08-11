Central Africa: Rwanda Ready to Launch U19 World Cup Qualification Campaign At Home

Three tickets to ICC U19 Men's World Cup Africa Qualifier Division 1 are up for grabs.

Rwanda will begin their quest for qualification to the next stage of the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup pathway on Sunday, August 9, as six African nations gather in Kigali for the Africa Qualifier Division 2.

The tournament gets underway at 9:45 a.m., with hosts Rwanda facing Mozambique at the Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval in the opening match of their campaign.

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At the same time, Nigeria will face Uganda at Gahanga Oval B, while Ghana take on Sierra Leone at RP Kigali College.

The matches will be played in 50-over format.

Rwanda Cricket Association General Manager Emmanuel Byiringiro said the federation was pleased to host the competition in Kigali, while stressing the importance of using the tournament to further strengthen the country's cricket development.

"We are glad to welcome this tournament to Kigali," Byiringiro said.

Also read: Home advantage fuels Rwanda's ICC U19 World Cup ambition

For Rwanda, the immediate challenge will be turning encouraging performances in preparation matches into consistent results once the competition begins.

The team has identified execution under pressure as one of the key areas requiring improvement.

"We need to improve our ability to execute consistently under pressure. That includes building stronger batting partnerships, rotating the strike more effectively, converting starts into bigger scores, and maintaining discipline with both the ball and in the field during the closing stages of matches," Byiringiro said.

Rwanda confident ahead of opener

Rwanda captain Jasper Nziza believes his side has the quality to compete with the other teams in the tournament.

"All the teams in this competition have quality players, so we respect every opponent. We know every match will be competitive, and we are preparing to give our best against each team," Nziza said.

Nziza is also optimistic that Rwanda can challenge for one of the three qualification places available for advancement to Africa Division 1.

"Yes, I believe in our team. We have talented players, good preparation and a strong team spirit. We know it won't be easy, but we believe we can compete with every team in the tournament," he said.

Rwanda's confidence has been boosted by recent preparation matches against Ugandan opposition, where they secured victories that demonstrated their ability to compete with one of the region's more established cricket programmes.

"Our biggest improvement has been in teamwork, communication and handling pressure during key moments. Those preparation matches helped us identify areas to improve, and we've been working hard on them," Nziza said.

However, the captain knows qualification will have to be earned one match at a time.

"Our focus is not looking too far ahead but taking one match at a time," he said.

For Nziza, reaching the next stage is no longer simply an ambition spoken about from a distance.

"I think our ambition has grown. We believe we can compete at a high level, but we know qualification must be earned through hard work and strong performances. Our focus is to keep improving and give everything for Rwanda," he said.

Nigeria arrive with clear ambition

Nigeria head coach Daniel Gim said his squad is motivated by the opportunity to represent the country on the continental stage.

"The team is very excited and motivated to represent our country. It's a big opportunity and we are determined to make it count," Gim said.

The tactician expects a competitive tournament, with Rwanda and the other participating nations all possessing the potential to challenge.

"Rwanda and the other teams have big potential. We want to compete with discipline, courage and consistency in every moment throughout the tournament," he said.

Nigeria's target is straightforward: finish at the top of the standings and secure qualification to the next stage.

"Our goal is clear. We want to finish top of the table and earn qualification for Division One," Gim said.

Uganda looking to rewrite history

Uganda arrive in Kigali with their own ambitions and a strong history in the U19 competition.

Head coach Ivan Sajabi described the return to Kigali as familiar territory, but said Uganda's young players have a different mission this time.

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"Heading to Rwanda feels like coming back to familiar ground with a different mission. Kigali has been a good hunting ground for Uganda, and our journey starts here once again," Sajabi said.

The Uganda coach acknowledged the history between the two neighbouring countries but insisted his side is focused on the competition.

"We know the history between the two countries, but we come here to compete. We're excited, a little bit nervous, but full of belief that these young boys can rewrite history and earn Uganda a fourth ICC U19 Cricket World Cup appearance."

With three qualification places at stake, the opening day could immediately set the tone for the tournament.

For Rwanda, the first challenge comes against Mozambique at Gahanga Main Oval. The hosts will hope that home conditions, preparation and growing confidence can help them make a strong start to their campaign.

Opening-day fixtures -- Sunday 9:45 am

Rwanda vs Mozambique -- Gahanga Cricket Stadium Main Oval

Nigeria vs Uganda -- Gahanga Cricket Stadium Oval B

Ghana vs Sierra Leone -- RP Kigali College