Sudan: Detainee Exchange Committee Holds Weekly Meeting

- The committee tasked with preparing for the exchange of detainees, established under Transitional Sovereignty Council Decision No. 270 of 2026, held its weekly meeting with all members in attendance.

The meeting reviewed ongoing arrangements to identify and classify detainees, compile records, and finalize the required data lists. It also discussed the main components of the final preparatory report and the implementation plan covering all stages of the exchange and subsequent support requirements for detainees.

The committee further reviewed ongoing coordination with the United Nations on the matter.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to diligent work and full coordination with all relevant authorities to ensure proper preparations and submit its final report on schedule.