South Sudan: Defense Minister Heads to Juba to Strengthen Bilateral Security Cooperation

9 August 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Hassan Kabroun headed to Juba on Sunday at the head of a high-level delegation for an official visit aimed at strengthening cooperation and coordination between Sudan and South Sudan in support of the security and stability of the two countries.

The Sudanese delegation is scheduled to hold talks with its South Sudanese counterpart on a number of security and political issues of mutual concern within the framework of the two countries' Joint Political and Security Mechanism.

The visit underscores Sudan's commitment to strengthening relations with South Sudan and expanding bilateral cooperation and coordination in support of regional stability and shared interests.

Read the original article on SNA.

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