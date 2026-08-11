Uganda: UCI Calls for More Support to Address Hidden Barriers to Cancer Treatment

The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) has called for greater attention to the practical challenges that prevent cancer patients from accessing and remaining on treatment, warning that barriers such as transport, accommodation and mobility can undermine efforts to improve cancer outcomes.

UCI Executive Director Dr Jackson Orem said cancer care should not be viewed solely in terms of medicines and medical procedures, arguing that patients also need support to overcome everyday challenges that may prevent them from reaching or remaining at treatment facilities.

"Those are just simple things, but in most cases, if they are not attended to, they become obstacles to good care," Orem said.

He cited the difficulties faced by patients travelling from upcountry to Kampala, saying some struggle to keep appointments because they cannot afford transport or lack accommodation while seeking treatment.

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"I cannot go to Kampala because I don't have transport. I cannot go to get treatment because when I go to Kampala, I don't have where to stay. I don't have food to eat," Orem said, describing such challenges as "low-hanging fruits" that can be addressed through partnerships.

UCI is Uganda's national cancer referral, treatment, research and training institution. It provides services including cancer screening, chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy, imaging and palliative care, while also conducting research and training. The institute says it attends to an average of about 200 patients daily.

Orem said partnerships with organisations outside government were already helping UCI address some of these challenges.

He cited accommodation as one area where support has made a difference, saying the institute's care-home initiative has enabled patients travelling from outside Kampala to stay close to UCI and attend their treatment appointments.

"The care home actually is a home away from home," Orem said.

He said such interventions help narrow the gap between patients who live in Kampala and those who must travel long distances to access specialised cancer services.

Orem also identified mobility as another practical barrier, particularly for patients who have difficulty moving around the institute.

"I'm very happy that you are going to be donating to us these wheelchairs," he said, welcoming an intervention by the Grant Thornton Foundation and its partners.

According to Orem, addressing such practical needs is an important part of improving access to cancer care.

He urged other organisations, civil society groups and communities to identify areas where they can contribute, saying the responsibility for addressing Uganda's cancer burden cannot rest with government alone.

"Each one of us can do something about the bigger challenge, which is cancer," he said.

Orem also highlighted the need to bring cancer services closer to communities to reduce the burden on patients travelling to Kampala.

He said the government was working towards establishing regional cancer centres in different parts of the country, including Gulu, Arua, Mbale and Mbarara.

The decentralisation programme is intended to reduce the need for patients to travel to Kampala for specialised treatment and ease congestion at UCI's main facility.

Government monitoring data for the 2024/25 financial year indicated that the Gulu Regional Cancer Centre was operational, while the centres in Mbale, Mbarara and Arua were at different stages of preparation.

The government has since advanced plans for regional oncology infrastructure, including financing arrangements for the establishment of oncology centres in Arua and Mbale.

Orem said bringing services closer to patients would help address geographical barriers that currently force some patients to travel long distances to Kampala.

Against this background, the Grant Thornton Foundation and its partners donated 20 wheelchairs to UCI to improve mobility for patients receiving care at the institute.

Grant Thornton Foundation CSR Associate Sharon Babirye said the donation was intended to address mobility and access challenges identified at UCI.

"Beyond shelter and hydration, we wish to address the issue of mobility and access," Babirye said.

The 20 wheelchairs were provided through a partnership involving the Grant Thornton Foundation, Yogesh Steels and Jidas Industries.

Babirye said the foundation's partnership with UCI began in 2022 and has previously included the provision of drinking water and an EPI tent equipped with beds for cancer patients.

"Our purpose has been clear: to make a lasting difference, not just in the business world, but in the lives of the communities where we live, work and serve," she said.

She said the foundation had also responded to a request from UCI for continued support after the previous memorandum of understanding expired.

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Babirye further said the foundation was considering supporting the construction of a semi-permanent structure for cancer patients, subject to the availability of space at the institute.

The foundation also committed to continuing the supply of drinking water to UCI, saying an order had been placed for 20 bottles of water to be delivered every week.

Orem welcomed the continued partnership, saying interventions that address practical barriers can directly affect patients' ability to access and continue with treatment.

He also said UCI would provide accountability for donations received and ensure that equipment provided by partners is properly maintained and used.

Grant Thornton representatives, meanwhile, urged the institute to ensure proper use and maintenance of the wheelchairs.

The foundation said the donation would not be its final intervention at UCI, signalling plans for further collaboration on projects aimed at improving the welfare and access to services for cancer patients.

For UCI, the wheelchair donation forms part of a broader effort to address the less visible barriers to cancer treatment, ensuring that patients can not only find medical services but also physically and practically access them.