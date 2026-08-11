Uganda: SC Villa Captain David Owori Laid to Rest As Football Fraternity Demands Justice

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Bendo Village in Iyolwa Sub-county, Tororo District, on Friday to bid farewell to former SC Villa captain David Owori, whose death has sparked calls for swift investigations and justice.

Owori was attacked by suspected thugs while on his way home in Kampala and later died in hospital from injuries sustained in the assault.

His burial brought together former teammates from SC Villa and other clubs he represented, as well as cultural and religious leaders, government officials, friends, relatives and members of the community.

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Mourners described Owori as a hardworking, dedicated and inspirational sportsman whose contribution to Ugandan football left a lasting legacy.

One of his former teammates remembered him as a player who consistently encouraged others to believe in themselves and work harder.

"He was one player who gave us confidence. He could tell you, 'You are better than you think and can go further than you think.' Sometimes we would sit and wonder how that could be possible, but he gave us the morale to work hard. It is such a hard time now that he is no more. We promise to do something that will keep his name and legacy alive," the teammate said.

Representing SC Villa president, former Deputy Inspector General of Police Assan Kasingye praised Owori for his commitment to the club, saying his dedication contributed to some of its successes.

"David helped us win the Uganda Premier League in 2023 and 2024. He was the first to appear on the pitch and the last to leave, and that is why we trusted him as captain. He recently told the world, 'We want to add more silverware for this club to reach history.' That is how David thought about his club, SC Villa," Kasingye said.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) also paid tribute to Owori, describing him as a talented and committed sportsman whose death was a loss to his family, the football fraternity and the country.

Representing FUFA President Moses Magogo, Rodgers Mulindwa called for a thorough investigation into Owori's killing and questioned why the former captain was targeted.

"The question is, why Owori? This is what still remains in the minds of the public. Recently, we lost another player from rugby. There is a feeling that this could be a deliberate move targeting the sports fraternity and you cannot rule it out. Police should investigate and make the details clear because we cannot keep building players only to end up losing them like this," Mulindwa said.

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Owori was also remembered for his dedication to his family.

Paying tribute to her husband, his widow described him as a devoted husband and father who remained committed to his family despite the demands of his football career.

"Owori was a good husband and the only person who could understand me. He was the best daddy to our son. He was always with his family and would be home by 8:30 p.m. He did not fight. I do not know what the thugs wanted from my husband," she said.

As mourners demanded justice, Kasingye, who also represented the security fraternity, revealed that police had arrested several suspects in connection with the killing.

Kasingye said he had spoken to the Director of Criminal Investigations, AIGP Tom Magambo, who informed him that police had recovered Owori's phone and were using it as part of the investigation.

"After the criminals realised that they had killed Owori and that the message had gone all over, they got scared and threw his phone away. The phone was recovered yesterday and is now at CID headquarters. We are using it to investigate the case. In addition, police have arrested six suspects around that area," Kasingye said.

Relatives, friends and district officials joined the call for the suspects to be brought to justice as mourners expressed concern over the circumstances surrounding the footballer's death.

Owori was laid to rest shortly after 4 p.m. at his ancestral home in Bendo Village.

SC Villa pledged continued support to his family, including funding the education of his son up to university level, as the football fraternity vowed to preserve the legacy of the former captain.