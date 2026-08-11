Malawi: Brian Banda - Malawi Mourns Broadcaster Who 'Resonated in Homes for Decades'

An outpouring of grief has gripped Malawi following the sudden death of Brian Banda, director general of the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), with tributes flooding in from the presidency, parliament, opposition and the media industry alike for a man widely regarded as one of the country's most distinctive broadcasting voices.

Banda died at 45, after a short illness at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre. He will be buried on Monday in Chileka, Blantyre.

What happened

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Banda, who took charge of the national broadcaster in March this year, died on Saturday. MBC confirmed his death in a brief statement, saying only that he had passed after a short illness; no further medical details have been released.

The career

Before MBC, Banda was one of Malawi's best-known broadcast voices, fronting talk shows for both the Times Group (Hot Current, Times Exclusive, Times Talk) and Capital Radio (Straight Talk, Sunday Round Table, NewsTalk).

He also had two stints in government communications, serving as State House Press Officer (2012-14) and later Presidential Press Secretary (2020-22).

His interviewing style earned him Talk Show Host of the Year and Television Personality of the Year honours.

The tributes

President Peter Mutharika: called Banda "a patriot, a distinguished media icon" whose "voice and vision resonated in homes across Malawi for decades."

First Vice-President Jane Ansah: said his contribution to broadcasting "will be remembered and valued."

Speaker Sameer Suleman: praised his "dedication, professionalism" and said his work "will leave a lasting legacy."

UDF leader Atupele Muluzi: called it "a deeply painful and shocking loss," adding Banda "was far too young to leave us."

MISA Malawi's Felix Washon: remembered his "fearless" interviewing and "unique ability to engage."

Media Council's Moses Kaufa: cited his blend of "courageous questioning, humour and an engaging personality."

The bigger picture

The scale of the tributes - spanning the presidency, opposition, parliament and the media industry itself - reflects Banda's unusually broad reach across Malawi's political divide, built over more than a decade of high-profile broadcasting before he took the top job at the state broadcaster earlier this year.