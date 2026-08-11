Malawi: Veep Chihana Hails Mutharika's Unity Push At Ngoni Cultural Bash

Second VP Enock Chihana gave President Peter Mutharika a huge shout-out at a massive cultural bash in Mzimba on Saturday - insisting the Malawi leader has smashed old political barriers between government and opposition.

"Previously, we used to sit in some tents somewhere far away because we were in opposition, but Mutharika wants us to unite; see, we are sharing the stage," Chihana beamed to the crowd at this year's Umthetho Cultural Festival, held at the Hora Heritage Site under the theme "Mzimba United for Land Preservation and Sustainable Development."

Chihana used the platform to reaffirm government's commitment to backing cultural festivals and heritage associations, saying they're key to boosting national unity, tourism and sustainable development across Malawi.

"Culture is responsible for all that makes us, what we eat, wear and how we speak," he told the crowd. "It is our indelible identity."

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The VP wants heritage associations to build permanent festival arenas capable of pulling in tourists all year round - not just during festival season - and praised organisers for already putting up traditional Ngoni-style houses at the Hora site.

Chihana also backed Paramount Chief M'mbelwa V's big vision for transforming Hora into a top tourist hotspot - and revealed government is chasing a whopping K300 Billion from private investors to fund Mombera University, on top of the K14 billion already committed.

Not to be outdone, M'mbelwa V unveiled his own wishlist for the heritage site - including a hotel, GOLF COURSE and dormitories - but admitted the Ngoni can't build it all alone.

"We want to construct a hotel, golf course and dormitories, among others," the chief said, appealing directly to investors to team up with the Mzimba Heritage Association to make it happen.

M'mbelwa V also used his big moment to call on fellow chiefs to step up and protect natural resources, including trees and minerals, across their traditional lands.

The star-studded bash pulled in a host of big names, including former VP Khumbo Kachali, ex-Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara, and First VP Jane Ansah - who was there in body, but stayed silent throughout, with Chihana doing all the talking on the President's behalf.