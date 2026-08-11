Malawi: Agra Malawi Celebrates 20 Years of Transforming Farming

Malawi's agriculture sector marked a major milestone this week as AGRA Malawi celebrated its 20th anniversary in Lilongwe, bringing together government leaders, development partners, researchers and private sector stakeholders to reflect on two decades of progress and chart a course for the future.

Opening the celebrations, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Roza Fatch Mbilizi took the opportunity to spotlight the significant milestones achieved through AGRA's long-standing partnership with the Malawi government over the past twenty years.

Among the achievements celebrated was the release of 31 improved crop varieties, a development officials say has played a crucial role in boosting agricultural productivity and resilience for farmers across the country.

Mbilizi also highlighted the production of more than 16,600 metric tonnes of certified seed, a figure that underscores the scale of the organisation's impact on strengthening Malawi's seed systems and improving crop yields for smallholder farmers.

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The minister further pointed to significant investment in human capital, revealing that 29 agricultural scientists had been trained to master's and PhD level under the partnership - a pipeline of expertise officials hope will continue driving innovation across the sector for years to come.

She also praised the growth of local seed companies now serving farmers nationwide, describing this as a critical achievement in building a sustainable, homegrown agricultural supply chain less reliant on imported inputs.

The anniversary event comes at a significant moment for Malawi's agricultural sector, with the country having recently reported a 15 percent increase in maize production this season, alongside growing debate in parliament over fertiliser affordability and farm-gate pricing for maize.

Speaking to the gathered stakeholders, Mbilizi framed the anniversary not merely as a celebration of past achievements, but as an opportunity to strategically position Malawi's agricultural sector for the next two decades, amid mounting pressure to build greater resilience against climate shocks, including the anticipated El Niño weather pattern expected to affect the region.