Malawi: One Mzimba! Inkosi M'mbelwa Crushes District Split Bid At Umthetho Bash

The Ngoni king has told rebel villagers to forget splitting Mzimba into two - insisting it's a rubbish idea that won't fix a thing.

Inkosi ya Makhosi M'mbelwa dropped the bombshell at the district's massive Umthetho cultural bash, hitting back hard at a growing campaign - led by Samuel Lwara - demanding the district be carved up to boost development.

But the chief wasn't having any of it, telling the huge crowd: "We are one people. I know we have problems, but splitting the district is not a solution."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He added: "There are districts that were split but have not developed. If we have problems, the best is to sit down and discuss; we can't take the splitting route."

Instead of a split, the chief unveiled big plans to turn Hora - the Umthetho hotspot - into a swanky tourism hub, complete with a hotel, sports facilities and conference centre.

Backing him up, Mzimba Heritage Association boss Khumbo Soko said: "There is no reason to divide Mzimba. There is nothing wrong that needs fixing."

The bash also turned political, with Second VP Enock Chihana - standing in for President Peter Mutharika - taking a cheeky swipe at the old days.

"Previously, we used to sit in some tents somewhere far away because we were in opposition, but Mutharika wants us to unite; see, we are sharing the stage," Chihana beamed.

He threw his weight behind the Hora tourism plan and made a big pitch to investors - revealing government has already stumped up K14 BILLION for Mombera University and wants a further K300 BILLION from private cash to finish the job.

Awkwardly, First VP Jane Ansah turned up too - but was seen and not heard, with Mutharika choosing Chihana to do the talking instead.

The party came just a day after police chief Inspector-General Luhanga issued a stark warning to locals not to take the law into their own hands - revealing a shocking 50 murders have been recorded in Mzimba since January.

This year's Umthetho theme? "Mzimba: United for land preservation and sustainable development." Bit ironic, given some clearly want out.