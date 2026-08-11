Malawi: One Mzimba! Inkosi M'mbelwa Crushes District Split Bid At Umthetho Bash

9 August 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

The Ngoni king has told rebel villagers to forget splitting Mzimba into two - insisting it's a rubbish idea that won't fix a thing.

Inkosi ya Makhosi M'mbelwa dropped the bombshell at the district's massive Umthetho cultural bash, hitting back hard at a growing campaign - led by Samuel Lwara - demanding the district be carved up to boost development.

But the chief wasn't having any of it, telling the huge crowd: "We are one people. I know we have problems, but splitting the district is not a solution."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He added: "There are districts that were split but have not developed. If we have problems, the best is to sit down and discuss; we can't take the splitting route."

Instead of a split, the chief unveiled big plans to turn Hora - the Umthetho hotspot - into a swanky tourism hub, complete with a hotel, sports facilities and conference centre.

Backing him up, Mzimba Heritage Association boss Khumbo Soko said: "There is no reason to divide Mzimba. There is nothing wrong that needs fixing."

The bash also turned political, with Second VP Enock Chihana - standing in for President Peter Mutharika - taking a cheeky swipe at the old days.

"Previously, we used to sit in some tents somewhere far away because we were in opposition, but Mutharika wants us to unite; see, we are sharing the stage," Chihana beamed.

He threw his weight behind the Hora tourism plan and made a big pitch to investors - revealing government has already stumped up K14 BILLION for Mombera University and wants a further K300 BILLION from private cash to finish the job.

Awkwardly, First VP Jane Ansah turned up too - but was seen and not heard, with Mutharika choosing Chihana to do the talking instead.

The party came just a day after police chief Inspector-General Luhanga issued a stark warning to locals not to take the law into their own hands - revealing a shocking 50 murders have been recorded in Mzimba since January.

This year's Umthetho theme? "Mzimba: United for land preservation and sustainable development." Bit ironic, given some clearly want out.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.