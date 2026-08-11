Sudan: Prime Minister Reviews IMF Roadmap for Sudan's Debt Relief

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris reviewed progress in public finance reform and Sudan's roadmap with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for debt relief under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative.

During a meeting with State Minister for Finance Mohamed Nour Abdeldaim in Khartoum on Sunday, Idris was briefed on recent fiscal reforms, including measures to revive productive sectors such as livestock and the national air and sea carriers Sudan Airways (SudanAir) and the national maritime carrier.

Abdeldaim said the briefing also covered reforms to the government procurement and contracting system, the launch of an electronic tendering platform, the computerization of the payroll system, adoption of international accounting standards by national institutions, and measures to strengthen transparency, governance and financial reporting, alongside the Unified Treasury System (Treasury Single Account).

The meeting also reviewed efforts to mobilize international support and restore strong cooperation with the World Bank, including increased support for productive sectors, humanitarian assistance, agricultural development and Sudan's reconstruction strategy.

The meeting also covered the Finance Ministry's strategic plans, the upcoming national budget and efforts to secure additional debt relief beyond the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative.