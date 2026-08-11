Sudan: Agar Pledges to Work and Coordinate With Partners to Develop 'Sudan Airways'

- Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Malik Agar on Sunday met with a delegation from the Popular Initiative to Support the Revitalization and Development of the National Carrier, in the presence of the Director General of Sudan Airways.

Agar affirmed the State's commitment to advancing the transport sector in general, with particular emphasis on Sudan Airways, describing it as a symbol of Sudanese identity and a national legacy that must be preserved and further developed.

The TSC Vice-President pledged to coordinate with all partners and relevant authorities to facilitate procedures, amend legislation, and remove obstacles facing the national carrier, with the aim of restoring it to a position even stronger than its previous regional and international standing.

Initiative Chairman Jamal Angara said in a press statement that the initiative was launched by a group of patriotic Sudanese committed to developing the national carrier, which he described as a representation of the nation and a symbol of national sovereignty.

He said the meeting discussed the current situation of the national carrier and agreed to make its development a national project involving all Sudanese people.