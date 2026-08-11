Sudan: Kamil Idris Reviews Plans and Programs of the Higher Council for Social Peace

9 August 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, August 9, 2026 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris reviewed the performance of the Higher Council for Social Peace over the past period, as well as the Council's future plans for the next phase.

This came during his meeting on Sunday in Khartoum with the Chairman of the Higher Council for Social Peace, Al-Nour Al-Sheikh Al-Nour, who said in a statement that the meeting discussed the Council's future plans and programs, most notably the organization of the Darfur People's Forum for Healing and National Recovery.

The meeting also discussed the Council's participation in events scheduled to be held at the Italian Parliament in October, focusing on rejecting hate speech. The events will be held under the auspices of the Italian Parliament in cooperation with the Vatican.

Al-Nour Al-Sheikh Al-Nour underscored the importance of strengthening social cohesion and activating and encouraging initiatives capable of creating a solid foundation for establishing a strong, secure, and united societal front under the country's exceptional circumstances.

He stressed that such a cohesive societal front would serve as a key pillar supporting the State's programs.

Read the original article on SNA.

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