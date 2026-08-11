Sudan: Minawi - Time to Break the Cycle of Destruction and Build a State Governed By Law

- Darfur Region Governor and Sudan Liberation Army Movement Leader Mini Arko Minawi said the Sudanese people have paid a heavy price in blood, tears, displacement and loss, suffering on a scale and at a depth unprecedented in the country's recent history.

In a post on his official Facebook page on Sunday, Minawi said returning to past mistakes or reproducing the practices that led to the country's devastation is no longer an option, stressing that "the time has come to break this cycle."

He called for building a state in which power is subject to the law, rather than using the law to serve those in power, where perpetrators are held accountable regardless of their position, human rights are protected, and justice, equality and freedom are upheld as fundamental rights.

Minawi said Sudan should be built on citizenship, justice and the rule of law, rather than exclusion, revenge or political dominance, so that every citizen feels that the state belongs to them and that their dignity and future are protected from political, tribal or military influence.

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He stressed that the ongoing war is not merely a struggle for power but a battle over the future of the entire country, calling for lessons to be learned from past mistakes and for Sudan's national interests to be placed above those of individuals and groups.

"History does not forgive, and peoples do not forget," Minawi said, stressing that future generations would ask what was done while Sudan was bleeding. He called for a clear answer: that Sudanese people did not stand by as their country collapsed, but rose to build a new state founded on justice, freedom, equality, the rule of law, strong institutions, peace, security and stability.