Sudan: Fighting Deepens Needs and Fuels Further Displacement in Sudan

Women line up for WFP distribution of cash assistance at a displaced persons camp.

Ongoing conflict, displacement and funding shortages continue to deepen needs in Sudan, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned on Monday, underscoring the need for greater civilian protection.

Key points

RSF forces have encircled El Obeid , capital of North Kordofan, threatening a full-scale assault as civilians flee there for safety

, capital of North Kordofan, threatening a full-scale assault as civilians flee there for safety Fighting in West Darfur has displaced some 18,000 people from more than 20 villages in the past week alone, most fleeing across the border into Chad

from more than 20 villages in the past week alone, most fleeing across the border into Chad Funding shortfalls have forced the closure of three health facilities in Central Darfur, cutting off some 75,000 displaced people from essential care

in Central Darfur, cutting off some 75,000 displaced people from essential care Sudan's $3 billion humanitarian appeal is only 40 per cent funded, with $1.2 billion received so far this year

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OCHA drew particular attention to the situation around El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan state, where insecurity continues to endanger civilians and drive displacement.

People are flocking to the city and surrounding areas in search of safety and assistance. The rebel RSF militia have effectively encircled the town and are threatening a full-scale ground assault

Providing water for thousands

Despite the challenging environment, the UN and partners are reaching people in El Obeid.

They have provided two million litres of drinking water to about 133,000 people amid severe water shortages.

Meanwhile, UN migration agency IOM reported that fighting in Sirba locality, West Darfur state, has displaced roughly 18,000 people from more than 20 villages since last week. Most have reportedly fled across the border into Chad.

Protect civilians, facilitate aid

The war in Sudan shows no signs of stopping as the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and former allies the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) remain locked in a brutal battle for power.

The war erupted in April 2023, creating one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. More than 30 million people need humanitarian assistance and more than nine million people are displaced within the country.

OCHA once again called on all parties to protect civilians and to facilitate rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access.

At the same time, funding gaps are limiting the assistance available to people in need, the agency added.

Appeal to donors

Funding shortfalls forced the recent closure of three health facilities in Central Darfur state, leaving some 75,000 displaced people without adequate access to essential health services.

OCHA continues to urge donors to provide additional support for the humanitarian response in Sudan.

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A nearly $3 billion appeal to meet needs this year is just over 40 per cent funded, with $1.2 billion received to date.

Diplomatic track

As the war grinds on, the UN remains committed to achieving de-escalation.

The Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Sudan, Pekka Haavisto, continues to engage the parties.

He "has been able to have meetings with both of the sides, and is trying to work with them," UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq told journalists in New York.

The Envoy also continues to work with UN partners, including the African Union, the League of Arab States, and the East African bloc IGAD "to actually get a full cessation of hostilities and progress in negotiations between the parties."