Angola: Archaeological Discoveries Reveal Remains of Community Dating Back More Than 600 Years

Ndalatando — A team of Angolan and international archaeologists has identified new remains of a community that lived between the 14th and 15th centuries in Caculo Cabaça, in São Pedro da Quilemba commune, Cambambe Municipality, Cuanza-Norte Province.

The information is contained in an Inventory, Control and Genomic Registration report on the Caculo Cabaça site, received by ANGOP on Monday.

The archaeological project, which has been under way since 2023, seeks to identify, study and document the heritage found in the area affected by the Caculo Cabaça Hydroelectric Project. In 2025, the project uncovered human remains and elaborately crafted ceramic vessels.

The artefacts were discovered during excavations conducted between 11 and 23 April 2026, according to the report.

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The findings include 13 osteological samples, burial structures and human remains that could provide new information about the societies that inhabited the Middle Kwanza region before the arrival of the Portuguese in what is now Angola.

The samples correspond to different skeletal elements, including petrous portions, cochleae and teeth.

Some of the samples underwent radiocarbon dating, placing the events between 1404 and 1633 of the Common Era.

In addition to the human remains, sets of pottery were discovered and are helping archaeologists reconstruct aspects of the daily life and material culture of the populations that inhabited the site.

The mission was promoted by the National Museum of Archaeology, with the support of China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC), the company responsible for constructing the Caculo Cabaça Hydroelectric Project.

The project involved national and international specialists, notably researchers Joanna Ciesielska of the University of Warsaw and Kendra Sirak of Harvard University.

DS/YD/DOJ