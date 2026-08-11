Sudan: Security and Crime Situation Stabilized Across Sudan in July

Khartoum, Aug. 10, 2026 (SUNA) - Sudan's security and crime situation witnessed a notable degree of stability across the country during July, according to the monthly briefing of the Ministry of Interior and the Police Forces Headquarters.

Police Brigadier General Fath Al-Rahman Mohamed Al-Toum, official spokesperson for the Police, said the total number of criminal reports recorded across all states reached 18,619, compared with 13,012 in the previous month, representing an increase of 43 percent.

He said the number of suspects arrested during the period stood at 14,532, compared with 20,432 arrests during the same period of the previous month, representing a decrease of 28.9 percent.

Al-Toum pointed to the calm security situation across all states, attributing it to the significant efforts of security coordination committees through joint patrols and checkpoints.

He revealed that the Minister of Interior chaired several meetings during the month addressing security issues and the enforcement of state authority, and inspected a number of vital sites. The Director-General of the Police Forces also chaired several meetings and inspected numerous sites.

The briefing also covered the security situation in all states, as well as efforts to secure border crossings, remove informal settlements, and combat crimes committed using motorcycles.