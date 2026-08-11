Sudan: Heavy Meteor Showers to Appear in the Atmosphere Tuesday Evening for Three Days

Khartoum, Aug. 10, 2026 (SUNA) - Dr. Anwar Ahmed Osman, a researcher in astronomy and space sciences, said in a statement to SUNA that people around the world, particularly residents of Arab countries, will be able to clearly observe heavy meteor showers in the Earth's atmosphere, known as the Perseids, beginning Tuesday evening and continuing for three days.

He explained that the meteor shower rate is expected to reach approximately 100 meteors per hour, with speeds ranging from 12 to 60-70 kilometers per hour.

He noted that the Perseids are remnants and debris from the Swift-Tuttle comet, which was discovered in 1862, and that the Earth is currently passing through the path along which these meteors fall.

The astronomer urged astronomy enthusiasts to observe the meteor showers after midnight on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. He said the showers would be particularly intense and could be viewed at night toward the east and northeast.

He added that these meteors occur annually around the same time as the Earth passes through their orbital path. They pose no danger and are a normal phenomenon, usually burning up and disappearing high in the atmosphere. They can be observed when skies are clear.