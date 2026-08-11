Sudan: Animal Resources Minister - Livestock Production Cities to Include Animal Husbandry, Modern Slaughterhouses and Fodder Cultivation

Wad Madani, Aug. 10, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries Professor Ahmed Al-Tijani Al-Mansouri said on Monday that livestock production cities will serve as a safe bridge for steering the national economy toward safety and stability.

Addressing an expanded meeting of officials of the Gezira Scheme at its headquarters in Barakat, in the presence of Al-Gezira State Secretary-General Mortada Ismail Al-Beeli, representing the Wali, and Acting Minister of Production and Economic Resources Dr. Arafa Mahmoud, the minister said livestock production is an integrated process encompassing animal husbandry, utilization of livestock products, establishment of modern abattoirs, fodder cultivation, and the use of modern technologies to increase production and productivity.

The minister affirmed that livestock production cities in safe states will operate under the supervision of universities.

For his part, the representative of the Wali of Al-Gezira State praised the plans and programs of the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries, announcing that the state would mobilize all its resources to ensure the successful establishment of the livestock production city.

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The Gezira Scheme Governor Engineer Ibrahim Mustafa announced that the Scheme administration plans to integrate livestock into the agricultural cycle, affirming that associations of agricultural and livestock production professionals would contribute to promoting investment.

The Acting Minister of Production and Economic Resources said the state is well positioned to attract investment, noting that the state government had approved the allocation of areas in Al-Hassahessa and Om Al-Qura localities for aquaculture, livestock production and poultry projects.