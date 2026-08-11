Sudanese Ambassador in Tokyo Meets Trust Engineering Partners Delegation to Discuss Japan-Funded Reconstruction Projects

Tokyo, Aug. 10, 2026 (SUNA) - Sudan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan, Al-Rayah Haidoub, on Monday received at the Sudanese Embassy in Tokyo a high-level delegation from Japanese company Trust Engineering Partners, headed by the company's President, Tomonori Takeda, in the presence of Second Secretary at the mission Basmala Montaser.

The meeting discussed avenues for cooperation and the company's plans to implement a number of vital development projects in Sudan, which the company intends to undertake through direct funding from the Japanese government and under the supervision of Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as part of efforts to strengthen international cooperation and contribute to Sudan's reconstruction.

During the meeting, the delegation presented details of the proposed projects and their implementation objectives, affirming the company's commitment to deploying its engineering and technical expertise to support Sudan's stability and development during the coming phase.

Ambassador Al-Rayah Haidoub welcomed the company's initiative, expressing the appreciation of the Sudanese government and people for Japan's continued support. He affirmed the embassy's readiness to provide all necessary facilities and overcome obstacles to ensure the successful implementation of the projects.

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At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultation to follow up on the practical implementation of the projects in a manner that strengthens bilateral relations and supports development and stability efforts in Sudan.