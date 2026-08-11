Sudan: Ibrahim Jabir Chairs High-Level National Committee Meeting On Coordination With the United Nations

Khartoum, Aug. 10, 2026 (SUNA) - Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, chaired a meeting of the High-Level National Committee for Coordination with the United Nations, attended by a number of ministers and representatives of relevant state institutions.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem said in a press statement that the meeting discussed a number of issues related to the activities of the United Nations, particularly as the relevant authorities continue preparations and arrangements for Sudan's participation in the work of the United Nations General Assembly.

He added that the meeting discussed the requirements related to Resolution 1591, noting that the relevant authorities are following up on the report of the Panel of Experts in this regard.

The Foreign Minister said the committee issued important recommendations that would chart the course of action at the regional and international levels, in a manner that strengthens Sudan's position on issues under consideration at the United Nations.

Ambassador Salem noted that this diplomatic effort is being carried out in full coordination with the operations being conducted on the ground by the Sudanese Armed Forces, supporting forces and joint forces.

He expressed hope that these efforts would culminate in an imminent victory for the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Sudanese people at the domestic, regional and international levels.