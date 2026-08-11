Sudan: Khartoum State Links Licensing of Service and Industrial Activities to Environmental Approvals

11 August 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, Aug. 10, 2026 (SUNA) - The Supreme Council for Environment and Urban and Rural Development in Khartoum State has made the licensing of industrial and service activities conditional upon obtaining environmental approvals.

The measure is based on a decision issued by the Secretary-General of the Khartoum State Government, Ahmed Al-Mustafa. The decision stipulates that no license shall be issued to any industrial or service establishment unless it has first obtained environmental approval from the Supreme Council for Environment.

Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Environment and Urban and Rural Development in Khartoum State, Ghada Hussein Al-Awad, said in press statements on Monday that procedures for obtaining environmental approvals and meeting environmental requirements for all establishments have been completed through the General Administration for Environmental Impact Assessment and Licensing, in accordance with the Khartoum State Environmental Protection and Development Act of 2008, as amended in 2020.

The Secretary-General called on authorities responsible for issuing licenses to refrain from granting any establishment a license to operate unless it has obtained the required environmental approvals from the Council. She affirmed the Council's full commitment to cooperation with all relevant authorities and compliance with applicable regulations and bylaws.

Read the original article on SNA.

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