Western Sahara: Ethiopia's Gli Exemplary Response to Climate Crisis - Sahrawi Ambassador

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's environmental conservation efforts under its Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) offer an exemplary response to the climate crisis facing Africa, Ambassador of the Sahrawi Republic to Ethiopia and the African Union Lamine Baali said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador Baali commended Ethiopia's efforts to restore degraded landscapes and expand green coverage across the country, describing the initiative as increasingly important as Africa faces worsening climate-related challenges.

"Ethiopia has made a lot of achievements in the greening of landscapes," Baali said, highlighting the country's efforts to transform degraded and other areas into greener landscapes.

He described the GLI as "a very good example for the rest of Africa," particularly as African countries confront growing climate risks, including the potential impacts of El Niño.

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Baali called for stronger cooperation among African countries to address climate change collectively, emphasizing the importance of the African Union and its Agenda 2063 framework.

He also emphasized that African countries should work together to ensure that the continent speaks with one voice at national, regional and international forums on climate related issues.

"We have the African Union, and also we have Agenda 2063," Baali said, stressing the need for member states to implement decisions and policies adopted under the continental framework, particularly those related to climate change and preparedness.

The ambassador also urged international organizations and development partners to honor their commitments to support African countries in strengthening climate resilience and preparing for humanitarian crises associated with climate change.

Stronger international cooperation is essential to help vulnerable African countries cope with the growing impacts of climate change, he said.

Commenting on COP32, Baali said the conference would provide a critical platform for African countries to strengthen cooperation and develop common positions on climate change.

COP32 could enable African countries to come together and identify collective priorities at the regional and international levels, he added.

The ambassador further underscored the need to secure greater climate finance and resources for countries and communities affected by climate change, expressing hope that Ethiopia's leadership would help advance African cooperation and integration.

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According to the ambassador, Ethiopia could play a leading role in helping Africa speak with one voice in international climate negotiations and secure increased resources to address the continent's climate challenges.

He further underscored that stronger continental cooperation is critical to building Africa's resilience, improving preparedness for future climate related crises and advancing the implementation of Agenda 2063.