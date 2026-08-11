Tanzania: Health Ministry's Officials Ordered to Submit Accurate Health and HIV/Aids Reports to the Parliamentary Committee

Dar es Salaam — THE Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Florence Samizi, has directed officials at the Ministry of Health to ensure that reports submitted to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and HIV/AIDS are accurate, supported by reliable data and clear evidence, and reflect the actual implementation of the Ministry's responsibilities.

Dr Samizi issued the directive today, August 10, 2026, while chairing meetings with Ministry of Health officials on behalf of the Minister for Health, Mohamed Mchengerwa. The meetings focused on reviewing and discussing reports from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and HIV/AIDS, as well as various issues related to the implementation of the Ministry's responsibilities in the health sector.

During the meetings, Dr Samizi received and reviewed briefings from officials on the implementation of government plans and strategies aimed at strengthening healthcare services and addressing emerging challenges in the sector.

The Deputy Minister also emphasized the importance of ensuring that information submitted by Ministry officials is based on verifiable data and evidence to facilitate effective monitoring and assessment of the implementation of government programmes in the health sector.

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Dr Samizi further directed officials to ensure that issues and recommendations raised by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and HIV/AIDS are addressed and followed up with appropriate action, in accordance with laws, guidelines, policies and government plans.

She stressed that the implementation of the directives should prioritize efficiency, accountability and results-based monitoring to ensure that government programmes aimed at improving healthcare services are effectively implemented for the benefit of citizens.