Angola: Ministry of Health Prioritizes Health Infrastructure in Moxico Leste

Cazombo — The strategic plan for improving and expanding health services in Angola's eastern province of Moxico Leste prioritizes the rehabilitation, construction, and modernization of hospital infrastructure in the municipality of Cazombo.

The minister of health, Silvia Lutucuta said that on during a meeting with members of the East Moxico government, as part of her working visit to that province.

According to the minister, the first phase of the plan includes the construction and equipping of the Field Hospital, which is already underway.

The Cazombo Field Hospital, with more than 150 beds, also includes a laboratory, an equal number of operating rooms, administrative areas, medical offices, among others.

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The second phase, she said, foresees the rehabilitation and modernization of the Cazombo municipal hospital and, simultaneously, the construction of the general hospital, projected with more than 200 beds.

According to the minister, while the rehabilitation and modernization of the municipal hospital is underway, services will be transferred to the Field Hospital.

During the workday, the minister visited the construction site of the field hospital, the municipal health unit in Cazombo, and the land where the future general hospital will be built.

Silvia Lutucuta also learned about the response capacity to the measles outbreak in Cazombo, as well as the community transmission of monkeypox.

The health network of the province of East Moxico consists of 61 public units, including one general hospital, three municipal hospitals, two maternal and child health centers, 18 health centers, 31 health posts, and three maternal and child health centers.

The sector is staffed by 24 doctors, 305 nursing technicians of different categories, and 49 diagnostic and therapeutic technicians. HD/DAN/DOJ