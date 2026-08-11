Somalia: Southwest State Leader Meets UN Officials in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — Southwest State leader Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe met senior United Nations officials in Mogadishu to discuss the situation in the region and cooperation on political, security and humanitarian affairs.

Madobe received Vikram Parekh, head of the UN Political Office for Somalia, and Christopher Laker, UNDP deputy resident representative, at his residence in the capital.

The talks focused on strengthening cooperation between the Southwest State administration and the United Nations in areas including security, reconciliation, development and humanitarian assistance.

Madobe thanked the United Nations for its continued support to Somalia, particularly communities in Southwest State, and stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the two sides.

The meeting was part of a series of engagements Madobe has been holding in Mogadishu with government officials and international organisations. Senior officials from Southwest State, including the president's senior reconciliation adviser and director-general of the presidency, also attended.