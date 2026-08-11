Zimbabwe: 'Heroes Still Live in Poverty' - ZCTU Takes Aim At Political Elites Over Unfulfilled Liberation Struggle Promises

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has accused the political elites of enriching themselves from the country's resources while the majority of Zimbabweans continue to endure poverty, low wages and poor living conditions.

In a statement marking the 45th Heroes Day, ZCTU secretary general Tirivanhu Marimo questioned whether Zimbabwe had achieved the aspirations for which thousands of liberation war heroes and heroines sacrificed their lives.

Marimo said the prevailing socio-economic conditions, characterised by high levels of informality, poor salaries and widespread poverty, contradicted the objectives of the liberation struggle.

"It is a painful contradiction that, more than four decades after independence, many of the very heroes and heroines who sacrificed for this country continue to live in poverty and indignity. Some struggle to access adequate healthcare, decent housing, food and social security. Their circumstances are an indictment of a nation whose freedom was purchased at such an enormous human cost," Marimo said.

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He argued that the liberation struggle was not fought simply to change the identity of those exercising political power, but to establish a society where political freedom, economic justice, equality, human dignity and control over national resources would benefit every Zimbabwean.

Marimo said Zimbabwe's vast mineral and agricultural wealth had failed to translate into improved living standards for the majority.

The country is endowed with significant deposits of gold, platinum, lithium, diamonds, chrome, coal and nickel, alongside extensive agricultural and other productive assets.

Despite this wealth, he said Zimbabwe continues to experience high levels of poverty, precarious employment, low wages, inadequate social protection and extreme inequality.

"A country cannot legitimately celebrate its mineral wealth while its workers cannot afford basic necessities, pensioners live in deprivation, communities surrounding mineral deposits remain impoverished and public services remain chronically underfunded."

Marimo said natural resources should be managed in the public interest and used to improve the lives of current and future generations.

"ZCTU firmly maintains that natural resources must be managed in the public interest and for the benefit of present and future generations. Mineral wealth must translate into decent jobs, decent wages, universal social protection, quality healthcare, education, housing, infrastructure and sustainable community development," he said.

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The ZCTU leader also reminded the country's political leadership that workers played a significant role in sustaining the liberation struggle and should not be treated as mere spectators in discussions about the country's future.

He said the sacrifices made during the struggle should continue to guide the country's political and economic direction, particularly in ensuring that national resources benefit ordinary citizens rather than a privileged few.