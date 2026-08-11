West Africa: Journalist Jailed One Year for Criticising Use of Cybercrime Law Against Journalists

On August 3, 2026, Mali's National Cybercrime court in Bamako sentenced journalist Chahana Takiou to twelve months in prison after he criticised the judiciary's use of cybercrime laws against journalists.

The sentence was handed down one week after his July 27 trial, at which the prosecutor sought a one-year sentence for Takiou, including six months suspended. The defence pleaded for acquittal, arguing that the charges against the journalist lacked sufficient evidence.

The court adjourned the case to August 3, 2026, when Takiou was sentenced to twelve months in prison, with six months to be served and six months suspended.

Chahana Takiou, editor-in-chief of the biweekly newspaper Le 22 Septembre, has been in detention since June 9, 2026, for "undermining the credibility of the state through the judicial system." The charge was brought under Mali's cybercrime legislation after Takiou, speaking at the first edition of the Pan-African Media Forum held in Bamako from June 3-6, 2026, criticised the increasing use of cybercrime laws against journalists, arguing that this undermined the provisions of the press law.

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The forum brought together journalists, academics, researchers, decision-makers and media professionals from Mali, the countries of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) and several other African countries to discuss the challenges facing African media and the role of the media in democratic governance.

During a panel discussion on cybercrime and press freedom, Takiou criticised Mali's increasing use of cybercrime laws against journalists, referencing the case of Youssouf Sissoko, editor-in-chief of L'Alternance.

His lawyers requested his provisional release on health grounds, stating that he suffers from diabetes and cardiovascular conditions. However, the request was denied on July 6, 2026.

Takiou's sentence is one of a series of similar cases, notably that of Youssouf Sissoko, editor-in-chief of the newspaper L'Alternance. On March 23, 2026, Sissoko was sentenced by the National Cybercrime Court to two years in prison and ordered to pay 1 million CFA francs (approximately US$1,600) in damages.

His arrest followed the publication of an article written by a journalist in exile, who cited comments attributed to Niger's President, General Abdourahamane Tiani, following the attack on Niamey Airport in late January 2026. In the comments, Tiani allegedly accused several foreign leaders including France's President Emmanuel Macron, Benin's President Patrice Talon, and Côte d'Ivoire's President Alassane Ouattara of involvement in the attack.

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Meanwhile, Abdramane Keïta, editor-in-chief of the newspaper Le Témoin, was placed in pretrial detention for criticising the government's growing use of cybercrime laws against journalists. He is currently awaiting trial, scheduled for August 17, 2026.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) condemns the prison sentence imposed on Chahana Takiou for remarks made in the course of his journalistic work and the legitimate exercise of his right to freedom of expression. We call on the Malian authorities to overturn this conviction and release him. We also reiterate our call for the release of Abdramane Keïta and Youssouf Sissoko.